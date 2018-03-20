Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Cairney has admitted he's not yet reached his peak yet but is hoping to replicate his form at Fulham with Scotland during this international break.

The skipper bagged his third goal of the season, and second in three games, during the 2-2 draw with QPR on Saturday - a strike that helped the side make club history by going 16 games unbeaten.

It's been a stop-start season for Cairney this campaign having struggled with a reoccurring knee injury since pre-season, but he now looks like he is getting back to his best.

And his next aim is to replicate that for his country and he looks to add another cap to his name.

He said: "I've been playing well the last few seasons for Fulham.

"I'm not at my peak yet but I'm playing good football and hopefully I can carry that on with Scotland.

"I don't know what formation we are going to play but I'll just look to do what I do for my club, get on the ball, make us play and try to nick a goal when I can.

"I am 27 now, I've played a lot of games and I'd like to think I could try and get a place in this team as hard as that is.

"There is a lot of very good midfield players here so we'll just see."

