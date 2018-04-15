Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tim Ream thinks the Brentford draw is a tough one to take, but thinks Fulham have shown they have the mental robustness to deal with the result and dust themselves down.

Despite the last-second Neal Maupay goal and dropping out of the automatic promotion places, the draw meant that the Whites made it 21 games unbeaten - something the American centre back believes is nothing to be scoffed out.

That said, Saturday was hard to take.

When the 30-year-old was asked whether the result felt like a loss, he simply replied: "Yes."

That summed up the feeling from the Fulham camp, who had taken the lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic and looked like heading back into second place.

Next up for the side is the tough prospect of taking on Millwall, who themselves are currently on an 18-game unbeaten streak, at the Den as Slavisa Jokanovic's men look to bounce back and continue the chase for second.

And with so much riding on Friday night at the Den, Ream knows Fulham must win.

He said: “There’s no two ways about it, we know what the situation is and know that starting with Millwall, we have to win.

“There’s no getting around that.

“It’s tough to take, we’ve drawn games in this run so it’s a game we now need to put behind us and get ready for Millwall.

“I think we’ve shown a mental toughness through the entire run, just because we concede in the 94th minute doesn’t mean we’re not mentally tough.

“It’s just a matter of dusting ourselves down and going again.”

There's a belief that Fulham are one of the best sides in the division, between pundits, fans and managers alike.

However, as we saw last season, there's a difference between being called one of the best sides and then getting your rewards for it.

Most people thought that the Whites would get promoted last season when they turned on the style, but it wasn't to be as they crashed out of the play-offs to Reading.

And despite many saying nice things about Fulham, Ream insists they're just words to him.

“They’re just words, people can say what they want to say at the end of the day," he added.

“People are saying things about Cardiff, and again, does it matter? It’s about results, it’s a results driven business and we’re in it to win it.

“We’ve proved the past couple of games we don’t have to play the best or turn on the style as much as we would like, and we haven’t the last three or four games, but we’ve still ground out wins and today was just one of those days.”

If it was to be the play-offs again for the Cottagers, the early season form, where Fulham went an entire month without a win, will be looked at as one of the reasons why second eluded them.

Ream agrees that the side will look back at certain results during the campaign and be disappointed with how they went, but thinks the side know they have a second chance of promotion should they miss out on second.

He added: “I wouldn’t call it a disappointment, we dug ourselves a hole in the first part of the season.

“21 games is nothing to scoff at, if we make automatic then great, we know that we have the play-offs to prepare for if, for whatever reason, we miss out on the second spot.

“I think we’ll look back on certain results and be disappointed, but you can’t be disappointed until all the games are finished.”

