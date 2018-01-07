Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tim Ream felt that Fulham's 1-0 loss to Southampton told the story of their season - fizzling out once the side got into the box.

James Ward-Prowse's solitary goal meant that Slavisa Jokanovic's side went out of the FA Cup at the third round stage, despite creating enough chances to win the game.

Lucas Piazon and Denis Odoi both missed sitters as Fulham struggled to hit the back of the net, something that has been far too commonplace at the Cottage this season.

Jokanovic has spoken about how he wants his side to be more clinical several times so far this season, and despite the side working on it in training, a lack of clinical nature once again reared its ugly head as Fulham drew a blank.

And Ream now insists the side must concentrate on the league and continue their good run of form that has seen them lose just three of the last 11 games.

When asked whether it told the story of Fulham's season, he said: "Yeah a bit, we kind of changed that around in the last couple of matches but it felt like the first half of the season where we were doing a lot of good things and getting into the box but then fizzling out.

"That's something we've been really trying to work on in training and start taking more shots and taking more chances and taking more risks around their box and trying to find a way to push the ball over the line and today was just one of those days.

"We put out a very strong team, we wanted to get some guys minutes who will need to contribute in the league and with the amount of players and the quality we have in the group, any one can step in and the level doesn't drop and we showed that.

"We did some good things and played some really good football, we wanted to take it seriously and win the match, towards the end we really pushed to get the equaliser and at least get a draw but now it's time to switch our focus and concentrate on the league and get promoted."

