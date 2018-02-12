Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tim Ream says Fulham are taking it game by game as they enter a crucial six-game period, and although the side are only looking ahead to Aston Villa, has claimed the games since Boxing Day were the season defining ones.

The Whites face Aston Villa, Bristol City, Wolves, Derby, Sheffield United and Preston in their next set of fixtures, all of whom are either in or around the Play-off places, with the side knowing positive results in most of the games will all but guarantee a Play-off spot.

It's rare that the fixture computer will throw up such a run, but in football anything can happen and it's a test of strength and character the side are looking forward to as they test their promotion credentials.

But a 1-1 draw with Bolton on Saturday so them lose ground on Villa who moved into second, making the gap seven points, and Ream was disappointed that his side dropped two.

He said: “I'd say it was two dropped to be honest with you – it was a incredible start for us scoring within the first five minutes and it's a wonder strike from them.

"To concede like that you hold your hands up, but at the end of the day Abou (Kamara) comes on and has a clear cut chance in front of goal and we had so many chances in front of goal in the last 15 minutes.

"Stef (Johansen), Sess (Sessegnon) and Abou almost getting in on goal again, Mitro (Mitrovic) curled one just wide too so it definitely feels like two dropped."

It's an unbelievable run of games the side now face, starting with the in-from side in the Championship in the form of Villa on Saturday at the Cottage who moved up to second after a 2-0 victory in the Second City Derby over Birmingham.

No one is under any illusions just how difficult the games will be, and the American knows the side have to beat teams in and around them to get second, although he thinks the set of fixtures from Boxing Day to Bolton were the season defining ones.

"Nothing against Bolton, but the next five, six, seven games are all against teams that are in and around the play offs so we'll get that out of the way, take the point and get out of here and get back to London and work hard this week and prepare for the really difficult games in the coming weeks," he added.

"To be honest, I think the last five or six going back to Boxing Day have been season defining and we've done incredibly well to build the momentum we have we need to continue that.

"To stay in the play offs, we need to beat around us and to possibly get to that second spot we definitely have to take three points from the team around us and that's what we're looking to do."

Fulham have turned their season around - from being in 16th place in November and not winning a game for six matches to going on a nine game unbeaten run and being right in the mix for the end of season honours once again.

And Ream admits that in the first half of the season it just didn't look like it was going to click for his side, but believes everyone knows their roles in the team now, although he is quick to point out they can't get too far ahead of themselves when thinking about the promotion race.

He said: "For the longest time at that first half of the season it didn't look like it was going to come together and for whatever reason, right around the holiday period it all clicked.

"Everybody knows their roles now, guys can come in and out and change the game.

"You've seen that over the last nine games and it's been positive all around and the team is really clicking.

"We'll take it one game at a time, you don't want to get too far ahead of yourself and look too much at the table.

"You have to take it one game at a time because it doesn't matter what you do, or the amount of points you take at the end of it if you don't start it right.

"We're just going to focus on getting three points against Villa."

