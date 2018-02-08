The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR face a difficult challenge as they prepare to travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

The runaway leaders are seen as favourites for the clash at Molineux, and with the form of the hosts it's clear to see why.

We take a look at three stars who have been integral to the promotion contenders this term.

Ruben Neves

The 20-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United or Chelsea before becoming the Championship's most expensive player.

Neves has scored four goals this term and looks destined to to play at a higher level after showing his class in his 29 appearances so far this term.

Barry Douglas

The wing-back has been integral to the success of Wolves this term.

Douglas has scored four goals and set up nine in 23 Championship appearances this term, with his crossing and set-piece delivery being a key asset.

Diogo Jota

Jota has been outstanding for Nuno Espírito Santo's side this season, contributing 12 goals and four assists.

A player with more pace than a hare, and more tricks than a magician, the forward has the potential to cause real problems as he floats in from the left flank.

