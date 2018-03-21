The video will start in 8 Cancel

Queens Park Rangers youngster Paul Smyth is gearing up for a huge U21 Euro Qualifier against Spain on Thursday.

The attack-minded starlet hopes to be in the starting XI at Shamrock Park and knows how difficult the challenge will be.

A number of Spanish players are already playing in La Liga with some of the best, including Real Madrid's Jesus Vallejo, Dani Ceballos and Borja Mayoral.

Players from English sides are also set to feature for the visitors, including Middlesbrough's Adama Traore and Newcastle United's Mikel Merino.

Smyth, speaking ahead of the crunch clash, hopes to take what he's learnt at QPR this season and breaking into the first team.

"Spain are a good side, you've seen their U21 squad," he said.

"The game they play against us will be tough, but we accept the challenge and we'll go for it.

"They obviously have the experience of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos, so it will be a good challenge for us.

"The boys are ready for it, we're out training constantly. Our mindset is set for Spain on Thursday.

"It will be a tough ask to get the win but we'll give it our all and see what result we come out with.

"I am learning every day and I take what I've learnt at QPR into this game and see how it works.

"You need belief to go on and play any game, but I think we have the quality as well to challenge Spain."