Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway was extremely disappointed while speaking to the press post-match this afternoon at Loftus Road.

The boss had just witnessed his side lose 5-2 on home turf against a rampant Nottingham Forest outfit.

It seems Holloway had worked on certain things in training just 24 hours ago, yet the players failed to reproduce his methods on a match day.

The Hoops have a tricky few games coming up, against Aston Villa, Derby County, Sunderland and Fulham - and they are now looking over their shoulder just slightly for now.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Holloway didn't need much prompting to start his post-match interview with reporters, and gave a lengthy description of what he was unhappy about.

"I felt we start so edgy, it was unreal," he said.

"I could almost feel people hesitating when the ball dropped instead of going on, snapping on to it like we have been and doing all season, to be fair.

"Particularly at home people hesitating not getting their delay and that lead to a little of nervousness. I think the infuriating thing is we got in the right areas to cross the ball like we spoke about against this team we played today.

"Our first two crosses hit the first man, and then we gave a free-kick away. Instead of getting goal chances, we hit the first man again.

"From giving away another free-kick, nobody did what we spoke about. They passed it down the side, we didn't stop the free-kick.

(Image: PA)

"We turned our back on things and they passed it across the box and they scored. Us putting them under pressure, from a set-play we should have been set at, but they have gone and got a goal.

"I have watched all the goals back. They are horrendous, the same mistakes for every single one and we haven't seen that - that's inexplicable because we practiced it yesterday.

"The players did it very well yesterday, but it's all about the arena and being able to produce it. For some reason today, we'll have to talk about where they were and what that was about.

"All the lads who have been playing well for us didn't do what they have been doing. We didn't press and close.

"The basics principles since we talk about since I have been here, they have normally done it. But today that was as bad as I've seen.

"I will have plenty to show, plenty to talk about, plenty to do and plenty to go and practice. Unfortunately, it's very, very annoying, to say the least.

"How many times have we seen a team square a pass and my team not in their face, like a crazed raccoon around a bin?!

"In midfield we have been doing it for ages, the back lads have been stepping in, but every goal I have just watched, the ball has been squared and played slightly forward.

"They should go and press that, but we didn't. Why not? That's a fundamental rule we do, but we didn't.

(Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

"It's just so far away from what we've been doing, and doing it. Can I explain it? I can't right now and I am not going to make excuses.

"Who's fault is it? Mine. That's it, and I am going to hate every minute until I can get them back out on the training ground to practice it again.

"I have now got some wonderful evidence of why we didn't do it. That's what we do here, particularly at our ground. You get tight to people, and you force them square or backwards.

"Unfortunately it was almost unrecognisable."