Clinton Morrison has hailed striker Matt Smith after his 'terrific' display against Bolton Wanderers.

The former Fulham and Leeds man set up Joel Lynch's opener before getting himself on the score-sheet to wrap up the points for the Hoops, and Morrison said he was a real handful.

Speaking on Football on 5, he said: "He caused all-sorts of problems and was a handful all afternoon.

"He gave Wheater and Beevers a torrid afternoon, and he was collosal. He’ll be disappointed that he didn’t get a goal In the first half but he got it eventually.

Morrison then praised Smith for his second goal, saying it was the kind of play that young strikers should learn from.

"For the second goal, Karl Henry is all over him, it’s more like WWE!

"He could have gone down for the penalty but he’s not the penalty-taker so he thinks he’s just going to put it in the bottom corner, and it’s a terrific header and something they should teach all young strikers to do.

"You have to be selfish as a striker, and especially when you aren’t playing as many games like he is, but he was the difference between the two teams."

