Fulham have not lost a game since December 16.

Just take a moment to let the magnitude of that sink in.

This is the Championship after all, where consistency is very hard to come by.

Yet still the White are short of the automatic promotion spots.

Slavisa Jokanovic's men have closed the gap to second-placed Cardiff City to two points, but there is still work to be done if they are to win promotion to the Premier League without the need of the lottery of the play-offs.

Since December 16 Fulham have won 15 games, drawing four - that's a whopping 49 points out of a possible 57.

But as well as aiming for the top two places in the table, there's a record they are now chasing - a record held currently by Premier League champions-elect Manchester City.

Fulham's 19-game unbeaten streak is the second-longest in English football this season - City went 22 games without defeat earlier in the campaign as they steamrollered their way towards the title.

So, three more games unbeaten would see Fulham equal that record, while four would see them break it.

Who are the team standing in their way of a little slice of history?

Reading (H) - Tuesday, April 10

The next game is at Craven Cottage against a struggling Royals outfit now led by Paul Clement. It will be a tougher proposition now, with Reading winning two of their three games under the former Swansea boss. However, given the Whites' run, you would expect three points to remain in west London.

Brentford (H) - Saturday, April 14

A west London derby. Never easy. The Bees have hopes of making the play-offs themselves and will be desperate to halt the Whites' charge towards promotion.

Millwall (A) - Friday, April 20

The Lions have been on a magnificent charge towards the play-off places and this London derby looks to be Fulham's most difficult game in the run-in on paper. They will probably be happy to take a point away from the Den, and if everything has gone to plan up until then, that would equal City's record.

Sunderland (H) - Friday, April 27

The last team to beat Fulham. That's almost as crazy as the run that the Whites have been on! This should not pose too much of a problem for Jokanovic's men.

Fulham then finish away at Birmingham City, hoping then that they've beaten City's record and only have a place in the top two to think about...

