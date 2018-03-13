Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Mepham has taken his chance in the Brentford first team once again, according to head coach Dean Smith.

Illness meant that the young centre back lost his place in the side with John Egan stepping up to the plate and performing well.

However, Andreas Bjelland's calf injury presented Mepham with the chance to perform at Millwall and he impressed against the wily Steve Morison, earning plaudits from home fans.

He said: “We all know what potential the kid has got and how well he has done.

“We've conceded three in the last six games so it's been tough to get back into the team. Andreas got injured and he took his chance again.”

It was the second time Mepham had partnered with Egan this season with the first coming in the second half against Leeds and Smith was delighted at how they struck up a pairing immediately.

He added: “They did really well together. Meps just slotted in really well. The only thing he needs to get better at is getting a bit braver in getting the ball back off the Millwall fans but I don't blame him for staying back after that.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.