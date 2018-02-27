Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reece Cole is looking to get his season back on track after he suffered a knee injury while on loan at Newport.

The highly rated Brentford youngster was impressive in pre-season and a regular on the scoresheet, earning himself a move to the Welsh side to gain first team experience.

A goal against Coventry was the high point but Cole's time was cut short by the injury that required surgery and he is trying to build himself up again with the B team.

He told the club's official website: "It's been a very up and down season for me. Pre-season I started very high, got a few goals for the First Team and put in a few good performances.

“Then I went on loan to Newport County, got a goal there and then things sort of changed for the worse.

"I picked up the injury and it knocked me out for three or four months, so I'm hoping to try and get my season back on track.

“I'll try and get my name about a bit more, scoring goals and getting assists, and just performing in the B Team."

Cole faces a battle to force his way into the first team with the midfield positions looking increasingly crowded and he is putting in extra work behind the scenes.

He added: "I've got to keep on doing what I am doing every day. I've got extra sessions to come in and do every day because I want to do the most I can.

“As soon as I take my foot off that pedal, I might get a chance and then look sloppy in front of the gaffer. That's the last thing that I need to be showing."

