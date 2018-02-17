The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kamo Moktojo has been restored to the Brentford XI to face Sunderland in place of Nico Yennaris.

The former Arsenal man is left out of the squad entirely for reasons, as of yet, unknown.

Elsewhere, Chris Mepham and Ryan Woods both return to the squad after illness and injury respectively and take their place on the substitutes bench with Dean Smith preferring to retain captain John Egan and Josh McEachran.

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Bjelland, Clarke, McEachran, Sawyers, Mokotjo, Watkins, Maupay, Jozefzoon.

Substitutes: Daniels, Macleod, Woods, Marcondes, Judge, Barbet, Mepham.

Sunderland: Camp, Jones, Clarke-Salter, O'Shea, Browning, Cattermole, Robson, Honeyman, McGeady, Asoro, Fletcher.

Substitutes: Steele, Maja, Williams, McManaman, Gooch, Kone, Matthews.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .