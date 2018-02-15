Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford are only missing the suspended Sergi Canos and long term absentee Rico Henry for their trip to Sunderland.

The Bees are able to welcome back Chris Mepham and Ryan Woods into the squad after they missed last Saturday's game with Preston through illness and an ankle injury respectively.

“We have a fully fit squad. Chris Mepham is back training today. We're fully fit and we had 22 players training which is really good,” head coach Smith said.

“Ryan is back on the training ground and has been back all week. He had a knock on the ankle and he couldn't get through the game last week.”

