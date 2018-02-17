Hello and welcome from the Stadium of Light for this afternoon's match between Brentford and Sunderland.
The Bees will be looking to getting back to winning ways this afternoon after their 1-1 draw with Preston which ended a run of back to back defeats; losing 3-0 at Derby County last weekend, which followed a 1-0 defeat at home to Norwich City the weekend before.
The Black Cats, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their 3-3 draw at Bristol City, coming from three goals down at half-time.
Big surprise not to see Nico Yennaris in the squad today. Only the second time he’s not been involved in over 100 games
Kamo Moktojo has been restored to the Brentford XI to face Sunderland in place of Nico Yennaris.
The former Arsenal man is left out of the squad entirely for reasons, as of yet, unknown.
Elsewhere, Chris Mepham and Ryan Woods both return to the squad after illness and injury respectively and take their place on the substitutes bench with Dean Smith preferring to retain captain John Egan and Josh McEachran.
Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Bjelland, Clarke, McEachran, Sawyers, Mokotjo, Watkins, Maupay, Jozefzoon.
Substitutes: Daniels, Macleod, Woods, Marcondes, Judge, Barbet, Mepham.
Sunderland: Camp, Jones, Clarke-Salter, O’Shea, Browning, Cattermole, Robson, Honeyman, McGeady, Asoro, Fletcher.
Substitutes: Steele, Maja, Williams, McManaman, Gooch, Kone, Matthews.
