The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sunderland may be a second home to John Egan but that won't stop the Brentford skipper from wanting three points from the Stadium of Light.

The Republic of Ireland international spent five years on Wearside in the club's academy setup and, although he never made a senior league appearance for the Black Cats, still has fond memories of his time there.

But, for Egan and Brentford, Saturday's fixture is all about picking up the three points and try and reignite a play-off push.

He said: “Sunderland is a bit of a second home for me. I spent a lot of time there. It'll be good to go back with Brentford and get the three points.

“Hopefully my pals will come over and my family but it's all about the three points.”

Egan had some difficult times coming through the ranks on Wearside, suffering a broken leg while on loan at Bradford.

He reflected: “Personally, I can't speak highly enough for Sunderland. They were there for me when I had a few bad times.

“It's a massive club and you don't realise how big it is until you're a part of it with the fanbase, stadium and training ground.

“They'll be wanting to get out of the relegation zone. We want to go there and win so it makes for a tough game.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .