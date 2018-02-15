Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kazenga LuaLua has called on his Sunderland team-mates to build on their remarkable comeback at Bristol City when they face Brentford on Saturday.

The Black Cats are second bottom in the Championship, three points from safety, but they had a shot in the arm last weekend as they came back from 3-0 down to draw with the Robins.

The former QPR loanee is now looking for some home comforts at the Stadium of Light when Brentford visit on Saturday.

LuaLua said: “The way we finished the game away to Bristol can only give us momentum to go to the next game.

“Brentford on Saturday isn’t going to be easy, but we are playing at home so it’s a game that we need to look to win and it’s up to us to do that.”

He added: “It’s not easy – for us and the fans – when you’re down like that, especially when they’ve travelled a long way to watch us, so to come back and give them something was good and now we just need to kick on.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .