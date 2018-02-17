Hello and welcome from the Stadium of Light for this afternoon's match between Brentford and Sunderland.

The Bees will be looking to getting back to winning ways this afternoon after their 1-1 draw with Preston which ended a run of back to back defeats; losing 3-0 at Derby County last weekend, which followed a 1-0 defeat at home to Norwich City the weekend before.

The Black Cats, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their 3-3 draw at Bristol City, coming from three goals down at half-time.

