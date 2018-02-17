Hello and welcome from the Stadium of Light for this afternoon's match between Brentford and Sunderland.
The Bees will be looking to getting back to winning ways this afternoon after their 1-1 draw with Preston which ended a run of back to back defeats; losing 3-0 at Derby County last weekend, which followed a 1-0 defeat at home to Norwich City the weekend before.
The Black Cats, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their 3-3 draw at Bristol City, coming from three goals down at half-time.
You will be able to keep up to date with all the action with us at GetWestLondon. We'll be bringing you updates from all the action here today.
This page updates automatically so there is no need to refresh your browser so just sit back, relax and enjoy our coverage of this afternoon's match.
That’s it. Brentford win at Sunderland.
Four minutes added
A Sunderland fan has yelled abuse at, what I can assume is the director’s box, and is applauded by his fellow supporters.
Emiliano Marcondes comes on for Neal Maupay. The Frenchman has been excellent today
Bees free kick led to offside. Ashley Fletcher was jeered as he was replaced by Josh Maja. Sunderland break but Brentford deal with the danger.
McGeady booked for a foul on Maupay.
Brentford working the ball nicely and have seemingly weathered the early Sunderland storm. Woods’ introduction improved issues.
Fletcher booked for a late challenge on Bjelland
Brentford are soaking up the pressure and now looking to hit on the counter.
Ryan Woods coming on for Josh McEachran
Sunderland have been much better since the break (they could hardly be any worse though!). Brentford have weathered the early storm though
Neal Maupay dispossesses Lee Cattermole and gets a shot away but it’s over the bar.
Better start from the hosts as Aiden McGeady fires wide. Joel Asoro giving Josh Clarke a head time today.
We’re back underway
Half time change: Adam Matthews replaces Ethan Robson.
That’s half time and, bar that late scare, it was as easy as you like for Brentford
Great chance for Sunderland after a free kick isn’t cleared properly. Geroge Honeyman’s effort deflects off the top of the bar
Chance for a third. Florian Jozefzoon has his cross blocked. It comes back to the Dutchman. Neal Maupay then has his shot blocked.
Josh McEachran needs treatment but he’s able to continue
Josh Clarke knocks the ball past Billy Jones - he’s brought down - Jones booked.
Maupay looks to have got goal side but the Sunderland defender gets back to cover.
Joel Asoro beats the offside trap and Dan Bentley makes a smart save. Brentford deal with the corner
MAUPAY MAKES IT TWO!
Great play from Brentford. Watkins finds the ball on the right. He cuts back and Maupay backheels into the net. 2-0 Bees.
Brentford still dominating here, despite a brief scare at the back, but yet to test Lee Camp again.
Jozefzoon fires over after more good play from Brentford
Brentford are good value for their lead and playing with confidence - two or three quick goals would be nice
GOAL FOR BRENTFORD! MOKOTJO!
KAMO MOKOTJO OPENS THE SCORING! Some great passing from Brentford. Neal Maupay tees up the South African and he places it into the bottom corner.
Great one touch football from Brentford. The ball is played back to Jozefzoon in space but his effort is straight at Lee Camp.
Brentford are on the front foot here - they need to make it count and poor set pieces won’t help them
From the corner, Brentford appeal for a penalty for hand ball but it’s not given.