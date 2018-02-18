Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Coleman believes that Brentford's financial disadvantage against the majority of Championship sides will mean they will never be promoted to the Premier League.

It was a comment in answer to a question from GetWestLondon about what he thought about the job Dean Smith and Brentford have done over the last few years.

Normally, when a member of the opposition is asked that question there are general platitudes or, if there is a connection with the club from earlier in their career, there's something more substantial.

But his answer in full was: “They've done well. They've got a certain model. They're a good footballing team and a good passing team. Dean is a good manager. They're a well oiled, well tuned Championship team.

“I don't think they'll ever get promoted, I could be wrong, because they don't have the finances but, if they keep doing what they do, they won't be relegated either.

“For Brentford to be where they are, given the size of the club, Dean's doing a really good job and they're a good little outfit.”

Funnily enough, in the leadup to the contest Smith was asked about the budget and how the Bees continue to punch above their financial weight.

Dean Smith said: “If it was all about finances, we may as well pack in now. It's about 11 players going out and battling each other.

“We believe we can find different ways to match the resources that bigger clubs have and we feel the players are well coached but there's a lot of potential within these players.

“The players have good attitudes and, with that, their potential grows and it harnesses a great team spirit and you can go a long way with that.”

While I wouldn't be putting any money on Brentford winning promotion this season, I believe the Bees will be a Premier League club within the next five years.

Finances play a part, yes, but there are a number of easy examples of where a side stunned their much wealthy rivals.

The example that immediately comes to mind is Leicester City's popular Premier League title win.

They didn't have the resources that the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have but they deservedly lifted the title.

They had the players, the setup and the work ethic to provide one of the most famous footballing tales in the last few years.

Upsets have happened across Europe whether it's Atletico Madrid beating Real Madrid and Barcelona to the title or similar over Europe.

You could even argue that the Welsh national team's surprise semi final run at Euro 2016 saw them progress further than nations that have spent a vast amount more on facilities, grassroots football and player production.

But that's tournament football where there's a smaller sample size and a bigger scope for luck to play a part.

Money helps make things easier but it's not the be all and end all.