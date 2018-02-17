The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chris Coleman paid tribute to the job Dean Smith and Brentford have done over the past few seasons.

The Bees claimed a 2-0 win over the former Wales manager's Sunderland side and, while the Black Cats look bound for League One, Smith's troops will not have such concerns come May.

And Coleman was full of praise for how the club have continued to punch above their weight in the second tier.

He said: “They've done well. They've got a certain model. They're a good footballing team and a good passing team. Dean is a good manager. They're a well oiled, well tuned Championship team.

“I don't think they'll ever get promoted, I could be wrong, because they don't have the finances but, if they keep doing what they do, they won't be relegated either.

“For Brentford to be where they are, given the size of the club, Dean's doing a really good job and they're a good little outfit.”

