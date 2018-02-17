Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Coleman felt his Sunderland side gifted Brentford three points and believes the pressure of playing at the Stadium of Light is too much for some of his squad.

The Bees cruised to three points after Kamo Mokotjo opened his account for the club and Neal Maupay scored with a cheeky backheel.

Sunderland were a disgrace in the first half and Coleman cut a frustrated figure after the game in his press conference.

He said: “I should have expected it really I suppose. More grief, more frustration, more suffering. It's just a theme really from the last four games. We were nervous and lacked cohesion.

“We deserved to be 2-0 down at half-time. I'm bitterly disappointed and alarmed as well given the situation we're in.

“Brentford didn't have to work hard to score the goals. I was asked about formations. It's not formations, it's state of mind and mentality. The first 45 minutes wasn't there and we gave Brentford three points.”

And Coleman suggested that some of his squad can't cope with the state of affairs at the Stadium of Light.

“Maybe it's too much for one or two, playing here with the negativity and the fans have suffered for a long time,” he added.

“We train a certain way but when the bell rings we play a different way and that's what I get annoyed with.”