Chris Coleman wants his Sunderland side to come out of their shell when they visit Loftus Road tomorrow and attack QPR .

The Black Cats are enduring a torrid season and find themselves at the foot of the Championship having won only five games all season and are facing a back-to-back relegations in the face.

They haven't won a game since January 20, where they beat Hull City 1-0 and are finding goals somewhat hard to come by, but Coleman is looking at the game against Ian Holloway's side as a chance to break their duck and overcome some psychological barriers by attacking QPR.

He said: "We’ve made a rod for our own back with each game that passes.

“There’s always more pressure on the next one and the next one, especially when you are bottom of the league.

“But I look at it as a chance to win, a chance to break our duck if you like, and turn the corner.

“I’m not put off by it, I’m not afraid of it, I look forward to it because it is a chance for us to put things to bed.

“We have to look at it that way, rather than go down there and try to nick a sneaky goal and defend for 90 minutes.

“We’ve proved that we can’t defend for 90 minutes, that’s not how you get things done.

“We have to come out of our shell, we have to attack, we have to create, and we have to somehow overcome one or two psychological barriers and get the job done.

“The players are capable of doing that, but they have to go and do it.”

