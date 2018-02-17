The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford returned to winning ways as a dominant first half performance saw them claim victory at Sunderland.

Kamo Mokotjo scored his first goal for the Bees with a well placed 20-yard shot after just 13 minutes after some fine work from Neal Maupay.

The creator turned into the scorer as he backheeled Ollie Watkins' cross into the net just 15 minutes later.

Sunderland, who had been absolutely abysmal in the first half, only threatened just before the break as George Honeyman hit the bar.

They had a better start to the second half but their finishing was disgraceful and Dan Bentley was not seriously tested as the Bees claimed a convincing victory.

Below are how the Bees rated.

Dan Bentley – Did everything he needed to do in a professional manner. 6

Henrik Dalsgaard – Largely untroubled defensively and worked the ball nicely going forward. 7

John Egan – Another solid game from the captain. 7

Andreas Bjelland – Did everything you'd expect of him over the course of the 90 minutes. 7

Josh Clarke – Had a difficult time up against Sunderland's brightest player, Joel Asoro, but acquitted himself well. 6

Josh McEachran – Good first half but a knock limited him and he was replaced by Ryan Woods in the second half. 6

Kamo Mokotjo – Great strike to give the Bees the lead and he performed well until replaced by Alan Judge. 8

Romaine Sawyers – Some delightful passes and he deserves great credit for his performance. 7

Florian Jozefzoon – Will feel he could have scored but played his part in setting up the Bees' goals. 8

Neal Maupay – His best performance for Brentford and another cheeky backheel. 9

Ollie Watkins – Set up Maupay's goal and, overall, performed well. 8

Substitutes

Ryan Woods – Calmed the game down when Sunderland had threatened at the start of the second half. 7

Alan Judge – Showed some good touches. 6

Emiliano Marcondes – Not enough time to earn a rating. N/A