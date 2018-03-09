Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stuart Attwell will take charge of Brentford's meeting with Millwall at The Den on Saturday.

The referee, who infamously awarded Watford a ghost goal against Reading in 2008, takes charge of his 10th Bees game.

The west Londoners lost on the first two occasions Attwell took charge; a 4-1 loss to Swindon in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy and a 2-0 home defeat to Rochdale.

Brentford have avoided defeat in the following seven games, although they did need a last minute equaliser against Notts County to do so in January 2009. Nathan Elder had been controversially sent off for an elbow in the first half.

It would be three and a half years until Attwell returned to Griffin Park; taking charge of a 1-0 win over Colchester in September 2012 and then a 2-1 win over Swindon in March 2013.

Attwell was in the middle as Brentford claimed a 2-0 win at Rotherham in August 2014. Scott Hogan suffered his first anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Nick Proschwitz scored his only league goal for the Bees.

He took charge of two games the following year; a 3-0 win at Charlton which saw Guy Luzon get the sack and a 2-1 win over Cardiff, with Hogan scoring his second and third goals for the club.

The last time he took charge was in November this year as the Bees claimed a 3-1 win over Leeds. So far this season, Attwell has taken charge of 24 games and dished out 79 yellow cards and one red.

