Chris Martin and Fulham - it's a story you'd expect to find on the pages of a book rather than the pitch at Craven Cottage.

Strikes, train stations and Chrissie, last season had it all, and it was a thriller that even Agatha Christie would've been proud of writing.

He's now been linked with a move back to SW6 by reports in the north after he looked set to secure a move to struggling Sunderland, so we thought we'd use it as an excuse to have a look back at the year that was for Martin and Fulham.

August 2016 - Martin joins on loan

Fulham added Martin to their ranks in a deadline day double swoop in August 2016, signing both him and Lucas Piazon on loan deals until the end of the season.

He had scored 40 goals in 80 games under Steve McClaren between 2013-15 but had failed to score in six under Nigel Pearson - allowing him to move to Fulham.

The club also had an option to sign Martin at the end of his loan deal for £9m.

December 2016 - Martin makes himself 'unavailable'

Fulham travelled to Reading on a Friday night (a game that was eventually abandoned due to fog) but Martin had made himself 'unavailable' for the tie.

The game was abandoned at half time, with the score 0-0, due to fog, but this was just the start for the Martin story.

Slavisa Jokanovic went on to say that Fulham "wasn't a train station" and that Martin would continue to stay at Fulham - regardless of whether he wanted to return to Derby.

He said: "I'm not going to send him back to Derby - he's going to stay with us and respect the contract," said Jokanovic.

"He stopped in training, but I have information from the medical staff that he is available to play. He decided to take a day off."

He continued to BBC Radio London: "We're not a train station, you can't come in and out when you want. We need to respect ourselves, we are the oldest London club.

"I don't know if he will play for Fulham, but I'm sure he's not going to play for Derby."

January 2017 - "I know how much Chrissie loves Derby"

Martin signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal at Derby, but Jokanovic remained adamant he wouldn't be leaving.

He missed three games after making himself unavailable but was allowed to return to the first team and scored twice in three matches, missing two penalties too.

And the new Derby boss, McClaren, went on to say: "I know how much Chrissie loves Derby and I am really pleased that he has accepted the offer to extend his deal. I look forward to working with him again once he returns," McClaren said.

Martin said: "I am very happy that the club and the manager see me as part of the long-term future. I am committed to being as successful as I possibly can be with Derby County.

"I enjoyed playing under Steve McClaren in the past and I feel that he got the best out of me, so I look forward to doing so as soon as possible."

April 2017 - Martin gets sent off at Norwich

Fulham continued their charge to the Play-offs, but Martin was sent off with the side 1-0 up at Norwich after elbowing Mitchell Dijks late in the first half as he challenged for a long ball.

He was banned for three games as Fulham continued pressing for the top six - a feat they achieved before the final game of the season.

He finished the season with just one goal in 13 appearances.

July 2017 - 'I came out of it in a positive manner'

Martin spoke in the summer about his loan move, saying he felt he came out of his time with Fulham in a positive manner.

He told Rams TV: “Ultimately I came out of it in a positive manner,” he said. “I can come back to a club I’ve had success with and hopefully can have even more and can push over the line that we haven’t quite managed to so far.”

