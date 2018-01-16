Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Cairney's injury problems this season has seen Fulham take to the pitch without their captain more times than they'd hoped at the start of the season.

The skipper has played in just 17 games so far this season, missing 11 of their games since a knee problem in pre-season started to cause the midfielder trouble.

There's been interest in the skipper from West Brom, although GetWestLondon understands no bids has been received and Fulham still retain their stance that no key players will be leaving this winter .

It's clear to the naked eye how much Fulham miss Cairney when he doesn't play - his ability in the middle of the park is unparalleled and he is arguably the Cottagers' best player, but what do the raw stats say?

Well, the team have won 41% of games he has played in in the league, losing and drawing 29.5% of those.

Without him, they've won around the same percentage, at 45%, drawing 36% of those but losing just 18%.

The raw stats show that there isn't too much of a difference to the points gained when Fulham are without their star man, although looking beyond that the performances haven't been as slick as they have been when he's in the side.

Slavisa Jokanovic is hoping the captain will be fit to take on Burton Albion on Saturday as the side return to the Cottage.

