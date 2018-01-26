Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Florian Jozefzoon believes he has got his career back on track as he celebrates his first year at Griffin Park.

The Dutchman completed his move to Brentford this time last year and, if he features against Norwich on Saturday, will bring up 50 appearances for the Bees.

The winger had not been playing often at PSV after returning from a cruciate ligament injury and he felt his career was standing still before his move to England.

He said: “From the situation I came from it's a lot better. I was standing still in my career and now I'm playing games I'm getting better and better and developing as a player.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

“From the situation I came from, I didn’t play and I'd had a hard injury. I was really standing still and I didn't know how my body would react and now I'm playing every week. It's a really good year that I play so many games.”

The English leagues are known for being more physical and fast paced than their Dutch equivalent and Jozefzoon feels he has adapted nicely to life at Griffin Park.

He added: “I think if you're a player, you have to play everywhere. It's more physical and it's different from the Dutch competition.

“I don't know if it suits me more. As a player, you can adapt and I've done that and, for now, it's going well.”

Jozefzoon is proud to be bringing up his half century so quickly and feels his time with the club has flown by.

“I didn't know that. It's going quick. It's nice to reach that and for me it's just giving everything to the club if I play. It's nice,” he explained.

“That's true and where I came from at PSV as I didn't play much after my injury and now I'm bringing up 50 games. It's nice for myself.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .