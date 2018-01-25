The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our latest QPR podcast, Spirit of 67 is out now!

In this week's episode, QPR reporter Phil Spencer is joined by Rob Warlow and Jack McEachen as we take a look at what went wrong against Middlesbrough as the Hoops fell to a 3-0 defeat at Loftus Road on Saturday.

This weekend brings another tough test as QPR travel to take on high-flying Bristol City, as we discuss why it's the best possible time to face the Robins.

Of course, we'll also be discussing the transfer window, as with just seven days left time seems to be running out for QPR to do complete any business before Wednesday's deadline.

Our podcast, Spirit of 67, is out weekly and is available via audioboom or on iTunes; so be sure to subscribe!

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .