After a brief hiatus over Christmas, our Spirit of 67 QPR podcast is back in business and there is much to discuss.

It wouldn't be the FA Cup third round without QPR being knocked out at the first attempt and the loss to MK Dons marks 22 years since they last won an original tie, against Tranmere in 1996.

The defeat leaves the Championship as Rangers' only focus for the rest of the season and in the eyes of our experts, QPR will be able to avoid being dragged into a relegation scrap.

It's also the transfer window and the latest goings on at Loftus Road are looked at with the club looking to strengthen in January.

Host Rob Warlow is joined by QPR reporter Phil Spencer and also our Fulham correspondent Ryan O'Donovan as we pick the bones out of all the issues at Loftus Road.

To listen to the podcast click play below.