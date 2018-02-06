The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's that time of the week again as the latest episode of Spirit of 67 is out NOW!

In this week's episode, Ro Warlow is joined by QPR reporter Phil Spencer and Brentford reporter Tom Moore to discuss a crucial victory over Barnsley, and what that result means for the rest of the season.

We also discuss the impact of QPR's January transfer window and look ahead to what will no doubt be a tough trip to face runaway leaders Wolves.

