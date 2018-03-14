Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Soccer Saturday pundits Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas both think it's too early to take Ryan Sessegnon to the World Cup, but both have spoken of the quality he possesses.

Steve Holland has been watching the Fulham man amidst whispers of a call-up for the friendlies against Holland and Italy during this international break, such has been the form of Sessegnon.

His 14 goals have made him the top scorer at Craven Cottage this season, with his performances earning him likes with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and City, as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Some are even picking him as a wildcard for the World Cup squad, but pundits Thompson and Nicholas believe it's too early to take the 17-year-old to Russia with England.

Thompson said: "Ryan Sessegnon is going to be a talented player but it is probably a step too far."

Meanwhile, Nicholas said: "Sessegnon is clearly talented but is one I'm not too sure because I still think that is one area where England have got other quality options."

