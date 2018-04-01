Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic is only interested in preparing for things that are under his control - and that's keeping Fulham playing good football and enjoying the end of season run-in.

A 2-0 victory over Norwich City further extended the side's unbeaten run to 17 games, but they are still a whopping seven points off Cardiff City in second who have a game more left to play.

The head coach isn't one for resting on his laurels or talking about what is done - mention that unbeaten run to him and he shrugs it off as history, whereas other coaches may see it as a defining point in their careers.

There's no doubting that deep down, Jokanovic will look back on this campaign and be proud of creating Fulham history, but at this moment on time the Fulham head coach is focused solely on the things he can control going forward, which is keeping the side playing good football and enjoying the run in.

He said: "I am optimistic in my life, but this is question I am thinking in front of the press, and it doesn't exist any sense.

"I want to be successful, and to be successful I must be tomorrow at training ground, and on Tuesday against Leeds.

"If I start talking about May we have all the similar ambition, but in this moment all we can do is try play good football, find our style and win the games and try enjoy and make our fans satsified.

"All the clubs want an happy end, we are not at the end, we are going to fight to go up, but for which position and what is going to happen I don't know.

"I am only interested in preparing the game in front of us, this is under my control.

"Other things are not."

