Slavisa Jokanovic believes Fulham must try to dominate Norwich City when they face each other this afternoon to extend their unbeaten run to 17 games.

The two sides last met on the opening day of the season and played out a 1-1 draw, and since then Fulham have gone on to mount a promotion charge while Norwich have endured a somewhat inconsistent season.

Now they face each other on the back of the final international break of the season with both sides in good form - Fulham haven't lost in 16 while Norwich have lost just twice in 15 games, and Jokanovic thinks the key to success at Carrow Road is to dominate the Canaries.

He said: "Everyone is fit, we don't have any problems and all the team are ready for the challenge.

"We expect to find tomorrow our better performance than what we found last time when we compete, and we will play against Norwich.

"Norwich are a good team, they are in good momentum and have lost only two games in last 15 matches.

"We need to be ready to make many good things if we want to come back with the points from them.

"They are a team who want to have possession of the ball like us, and probably we are going to find the challenge and the challenge is probably going to be to take off the pressure for their side and try dominate them with the ball.

"They are not comfortable without the ball and we are more comfortable with the ball too, at the end it's team with a great squad and a great coach who tries to play good football with one of the more important talents in the Championship like Maddison.

"In the future he will probably be an important Premier League player and we must take care about him and care about the other part of the team because the quality exists in this side.

"We must respect them, but first of all respect ourselves and support each other and do everything to win the game."

