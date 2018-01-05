Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has vowed to "respect the competition" and not make wholesale changes to his Fulham side for the visit of Southampton in the FA Cup tomorrow.

The Whites boss admitted that Floyd Ayite will miss out with a calf injury, but otherwise he will have a full-strength squad from which to choose.

He said: "First of all we must respect this competition, it's the most important cup in the world, it's not time to rest people, we'll check our squad and try to organise ourselves to win the game.

"Many supporters will be in Craven Cottage and we want to put in our best performance and push hard to make it into the next round.

"It's famous around the world [the FA Cup], there's a big tradition, it's important for the clubs, the team, the supporters and it's our intention to play not only one game in it."

