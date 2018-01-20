Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic is expecting a "long game" against Burton Albion today.

The Brewers travel to Craven Cottage in the Championship relegation zone, but they have won their last three league games on the road - against Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

However, the Whites are in resurgent form, unbeaten in their last five, and just one point off the play-off places.

So who needs the points more?

Jokanovic said: "Their situation is clear, they need the points, but I don't know who needs the points more? Them or my team? I'm sure they're under pressure, but we're under pressure too."

And the Serbian boss knows his team may have to be patient against Nigel Clough's men.

He added: "Nigel Clough has done a fantastic job with this team, they have a fantastic record in away games. Six clean sheets in 13 games I think, it's an interesting statistic. Any club in the Championship playing at home doesn't find it easy [against them]. I think they have lost 5-0 and 4-1, but every other game is close.

"For us, like all the Championship games, it's going to be tough. We lost in September against them, I remember last season we saved one point at home against them in the 96th minute, they are in a relegation battle, but we have enough experience of the Championship to know it's not going to be easy for us.

"Two different styles, we expect a long game, they will be happy to wait for their chance, we must play with passion and wait for our chance. This game will be long, but we must be focused, concentrated and try not to make mistakes to complicate our life."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .