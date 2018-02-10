Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic has told his players that they cannot be overconfident heading into the Bolton game, but can be satisfied with how they've done.

The Whites have won their past five games in a row, form that has seen them rise to 5th in the Championship table at a time where Fulham look to be one of the best sides in the league.

Bolton took a point off the Cottagers when they last met in a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage and Jokanovic believes his side have the experience now to know that there aren't any easy games in the Championship.

He said: "We must be satisfied but we cannot be overconfident.

"The right direction for us is to be calm, show solidarity and humility, respect the opposition team, respect ourselves, work hard, be confident and brave, and trust we can win the game.

“We didn’t win at home against Bolton. We must trust in our possibilities and push to try and get the points. We have enough experience now to know easy games don’t exist.

Bolton lost striker Gary Madine to Cardiff City on Deadline Day and Jokanovic has ensured that his coaching staff have observed the side with and without the striker.

He added: “They lost their target man and they changed their shape a little bit against Bristol City.

“They played a quality game. We know very well it’s not easy against Bristol City, one of the top Championship teams, and we expect a tough game [on Saturday] like always.

“Bolton are not affected so much, they’ve probably tried to find a different solution. In the end they chose to play a little bit different with two strikers, and the plan worked perfectly for them.

“We observed the team with Madine and without Madine, and we know more or less what could happen, but we must be ready for any shape that we could find.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .