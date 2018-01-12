The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slavisa Jokanovic reckons Middlesbrough are one of the favourites for the top six ahead of Fulham's trip to the Riverside on Saturday.

Only two points separate the sides ahead of the meeting, with Boro just two points off Leeds United and the final Play-off spot.

Tony Pulis has managed three games so far after the sacking of Garry Monk, winning twice and losing the one, but has changed the team's style, making them robust and hard to beat.

And ahead of the game, Jokanovic thinks Boro, along with Fulham, can make the Play-off places.

He said: "This is a long period and they are high, in general around the top six.

"They spend and make important investment but this competition isn't easy, only Wolves have shown over quality for this level that we are at right now.

"Everything is more or less open, they are clearly one of the favourites to be in the top six and it's been 20 games in front of us.

"It's not late for us and it's not late for them either."

