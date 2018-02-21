Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic is considering making changes to his Fulham side as they face the prospect of three games in a week, with the second of that spell tonight against Bristol City.

The head coach made three changes for his side's 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, handing Aleksandar Mitrovic his first start in a white shirt, while Floyd Ayite and Tom Cairney came back into the side.

Fulham travel to Bristol tonight to face sixth placed Bristol City, who are just two points behind the Cottagers, and ahead of the game Jokanovic praised the mentality of his squad as he considers making changes for the tough trip.

He said: "I am really satisfied with the mentality of my squad, not only the 11 players who started the game.

"My experience in this competition in the past, when I got promoted one time with Watford, was that I used many players from my squad.

"I cannot survive three games in one week with 11 players. Now we have more options, I have important players in different lines of the team.

"Our expectations are high and we expect we can repeat our good performances, we can play good games with different players.

"I trust that we can all together do a great job and I expect the individual quality of all these people will serve the team."

