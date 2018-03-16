Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has told Ian Holloway that there's no party to spoil ahead of Fulham's game with QPR after the Rs boss said intended to be the party pooper at Craven Cottage.

The Whites are 15 games unbeaten and chasing the automatic promotion spots ahead of tomorrow's game, while QPR are 15th but have just come away with a midweek victory at third placed Aston Villa.

Earlier in the day, Holloway said that he wanted to spoil Fulham's party like he did Villa's on Tuesday night, but Jokanovic is paying no mind to that, saying his side aren't celebrating anything yet because there are still nine games ahead of them.

He said: "We must respect them and be concentrated and focused on our job.

"I hear him (Ian Holloway) in his press conference that he is coming to try and 'be a party breaker' but this party doesn't exist, we don't celebrate anything because there are nine games ahead of us.

"After the game, in any result, if we win, we lose or we draw, we must take the shower, rest ourselves and be ready for next challenge.

"With this mentality, this is the best mentality for us and best way, if we are thinking about something so special tomorrow and do something that is not usual for us, this is completely wrong.

"We must be focused, respect and humility, trust each other and push forward."

