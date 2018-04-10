Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic insists the race for second place is still in Cardiff City's hands - despite Fulham moving into the last automatic promotion spot tonight.

A single Stefan Johansen goal made sure the Whites extracted revenge over Reading for last season's play-off defeat, while also extending the unbeaten run to 20 AND taking second place from the Bluebirds.

However, Neil Warnock's men still have a game in hand on Fulham but the pressure is on his side after they dropped out of the top two with a second defeat in two games, losing 1-0 to Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

But Jokanovic wants his side to continue putting Cardiff under pressure, starting with the west London derby against Brentford on Saturday.

He said: "I don't know how they feel, we catch our first target and we must be quiet and try be ready for next step.

"You must ask them, because I don't know how they are in good momentum or not, I didn't watch the game.

"Everything is in their hands and we will try make it our job, it's natural that we try and put them under pressure and we will try for our side to win the next game.

"End of the season, they will play five games and we will have four, it's possible many things will happen and we will need to be ready for next step and try.

"If we do it or not, I cannot answer you."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.