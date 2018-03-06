The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slavisa Jokanovic is reportedly on the shortlist to take over from Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

The Saints boss has been under immense pressure this season following the south coast's side poor run of form, winning just five of his 29 league games.

Fulham were beaten by Southampton in the FA Cup in January, with James Ward-Prowse scoring the only goal, but according to the Mirror , the Premier League club are keen for Jokanovic to take over.

He's allegedly on a shortlist, along with Ostersund manager Graham Potter.

However, Jokanovic is happy at Craven Cottage and the club have no concerns that they will lose their manager, especially if the side are promoted to the Premier League this season.

They face Sheffield United tonight at the Cottage as they continue their run of games against the teams around them having beaten Derby County 2-1 on Saturday.

