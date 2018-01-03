Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has said he will miss the busy festive fixture list in England when he eventually leaves the country, despite Man City boss Pep Guardiola slating the fixtures on Tuesday night.

Fulham have played seven games since the start of December, including a trip to Cardiff and Hull within the space of four days, while City played ten, including two cup games in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Guardiola, who enjoyed winter breaks with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, said after his side's 3-1 win over Watford that the schedule is "going to kill the players" and that it is impossible to recover after 48hours.

"We're going to kill the players," he said after the Watford game. "They play 11 months in a row. They have to protect them and play with quality and not quality. We have to think about the artists.

"I know it is not going to change but for what? Life would survive without playing every two days. Nothing would happen."

"I am not saying you have to change the amazing thing that you play on Boxing Day and the people can watch at home all around the world - but you cannot play a tough game at midday at Selhurst Park, come back, the people can celebrate New Year's Eve and then play two days later.

"The people who understand about that, they say it is impossible to recover 48 hours after a game. That is not basketball or tennis where you can play every day or every two days - here the players need recovery.

"I think this is not going to happen because tradition is tradition but just think about it a little for the players please - they are artists, the reason why all together we are here."

But the Fulham boss has a different feeling on the Christmas period having enjoyed the festivities for five years in England - insisting he will miss the busy fixture list when he eventually leaves England.

Jokanovic said: "I am not thinking about the long journeys - here it's normal.

"This is my fifth Christmas in this country, I'm always playing football or coaching, I'm happy because we play in this period, sometimes you need rest, sometimes you need time with family, but when I go outside of this place I'm going to miss this busy and tough fixtures in England."