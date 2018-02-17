Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic says he respects former Chelsea man John Terry but isn't concentrated on him as Fulham take on Aston Villa.

Terry scored his first goal in Villa colours when the sides met earlier in the season and ran over to celebrate in front of the travelling Fulham fans, adding another edge to a rivalry that sees no love lost between either sides.

He now makes the trip to the Cottage where he will be welcomed by a sold-out home end, and although Jokanovic acknowledges the rivalry between Chelsea and Fulham, he insists his job is just to try and beat the defender's current team.

He said: "Okay there are some sort of rivalry between the two south west clubs and at the end he's not the most famous man in Craven Cottage but we are talking about one of the best English footballers in the past 15 years in this country.

"At the end, he showed the quality and personality in his long football career but I am not thinking about John Terry, but all respect to him, our job is to try and beat him and his team."

