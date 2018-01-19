Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic says that it is not part of the plan for his side to put their best run of form together after Christmas.

Last season the Whites went on an impressive run at the back end of the campaign, losing just twice in their final 17 matches.

There could be something similar on the cards this year, although it will have started slightly earlier, with Fulham currently five games unbeaten.

It led to Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough, who takes his side to Craven Cottage this weekend, comparing the Whites to the all-conquering Liverpool side of the 1970s .

But while it could be two consecutive years that the Whites have saved their best for the second half of the season, Jokanovic never planned it that way

He said: "I don't remember this Liverpool team, I'm not from here.

"We did not make any plan [to do that]. To be honest the way we choose to play we need time to work on the training ground for my people to find the right positions, we need time.

"I don't want to compare this season and last season, but I needed time last season, I needed time this season too. I agree we are better, we play better now than what we did at the beginning of the season. The team understands better what we are trying to do and how we want to win games.

"It's not a question about better or worse, it's about different qualities. We are moving, after a few months, in a positive direction and we expect we can improve our level in these few months ahead of us too."

