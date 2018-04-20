Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic was proud at how his side went about coming through a tough tie at The Den against Millwall.

Goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Kevin McDonald and Aleksandar Mitrovic ensured Fulham ended the Lions unbeaten run and extended their own to 22 games.

The win also saw the side back into second, although that could only be for a night if Cardiff City were to win their game tomorrow against Nottingham Forest, but Jokanovic insists he's satisfied with the win.

He said: "I must be proud about how my team played. The first 45 minutes, Millwall were strong and used their weapons, but we showed we could be solid. In the second half, we scored early and moved the ball a bit better.

"We stuck to our style and played a brilliant second 45 minutes. It’s not easy to play football in this place. The last time Millwall lost here was in November.

"We normally trust our style and dominate possession of the ball. We showed great ambition and desire and stuck to our plan. I must be satisfied because my team followed the game plan and played with confidence. We deserved this result.

"I said nothing special. It’s important for us to be focused and wait for our moment and it arrived at the right time, then we completely controlled the situation.

"I trust my players and my team trust me. Sometimes a plan works well, sometimes a plan doesn’t work perfectly. They are professional.

"Everything Sess touches in the box, usually ends up in the back of the net.

"We didn't surprise them and they didn't surprise us. We knew what to expect. They pushed hard - they’re a physically strong team. My team showed confidence, solidarity and found a solution. We did a great job."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.