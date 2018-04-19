Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has promised Millwall that they're in for a tough game against Fulham side when the two meet on Friday evening.

A lot has been said about the way the Lions play football and what kind of match the Whites might have in store for them, with Neil Harris' men playing a physical and combative style of football.

That style has seen them go 17 unbeaten, while Fulham's style, which could be said to be the exact opposite of Millwall's, has seen them go 21 games without losing ahead of Friday night at the Den.

It's expected that Millwall will try to make the game tough for Fulham, but ahead of the match the head coach has insisted that the home side will also be in for a tough game against his side.

He said: "Their manager has done a fantastic job, they follow one way to play football.

"It’s a different style, they are aggressive and are a team who can put you under stress.

"They deserve to be where they are right now and I expect a really hard and tough game but I promise them too they will find it tough and competitive."

