Welcome to Motspur Park as Slavisa Jokanovic speaks to the press ahead of tomorrow's tie with league leaders Wolves.

Fulham come into the game on the back of a 11-game unbeaten run, having beaten Aston Villa and draw with Bristol City in the two games they've already played this week.

It's the latest in a line of tough fixtures that Jokanovic's side have to face, but it looks set to be a good game under the Sky cameras in a 5.30pm kick off at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Whites boss has been speaking to the press at Motspur Park, discussing the latest injury news, what he expects from Wolves and everything else ahead of tomorrow's game.

Lee Wilmot

Lee Wilmot

Injuries

SJ: I don’t have any problem with him [Matt Targett]. The squad is complete, we have some small situations with different players, but we believe they will be all right for tomorrow.

(Image: Harry Trump/GettyImages)
Lee Wilmot

Floyd

SJ: He’s been injured, Cyrus Christie is our future, Lucas Piazon did good work, Denis Odoi the same, what’s important for me is I don’t want to lose any player for this game ahead of us.

Lee Wilmot

Back-line

SJ: When you make changes and we win the game people say ‘what a clever man’ when you don’t win the game they say ‘this is not a clever step’.

Lee Wilmot

Wolves

SJ: They are a really expensive, quality team. Big teams don’t make mistakes or miss opportunities.

Lee Wilmot

Set-pieces

SJ: We had a good test last Wednesday against Bristol where we needed to defend 15 throw-ins and ten corners and I don’t know how many free-kicks. They forced this situation a lot, we’re definitely better.

Lee Wilmot

Great run

SJ: Behind us is a great run and we want to keep going on this positive run.

Lee Wilmot

Points needed

SJ: Now they’re in a more comfortable situation and I believe they’re going to be a Premier League next season. We need more points than they need them right now.

Lee Wilmot

Last time

SJ: They scored two easy goals last time after set-pieces. To be honest, we create chances, but didn’t dominate the situation and didn’t get close to win the points.

(Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)
Lee Wilmot

Damage

SJ: We will try to find a way to damage them.

Lee Wilmot

Momentum

SJ: Our momentum is important to, we trust in our positivity and we will go with good intentions and ambition to win the game.

Lee Wilmot

On Wolves

SJ: Maths don’t lie, they’re the best team in the Championship.

Late

We’re a bit later than normal as we were the only ones present at the Serbian’s pre-Wolves press conference, but we thought you’d like to see how it all went anyway, so here are the updates from the Whites boss, as live...

Welcome

Hello everyone. Welcome to Slavisa Jokanovic’s press conference.