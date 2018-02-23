Welcome to Motspur Park as Slavisa Jokanovic speaks to the press ahead of tomorrow's tie with league leaders Wolves.

Fulham come into the game on the back of a 11-game unbeaten run, having beaten Aston Villa and draw with Bristol City in the two games they've already played this week.

It's the latest in a line of tough fixtures that Jokanovic's side have to face, but it looks set to be a good game under the Sky cameras in a 5.30pm kick off at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Whites boss has been speaking to the press at Motspur Park, discussing the latest injury news, what he expects from Wolves and everything else ahead of tomorrow's game.

