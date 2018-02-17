We're live from Slavisa Jokanovic's post-match press conference after today's 2-0 win over Aston Villa.
It was a tight first half but Ryan Sessegnon got the opener in the second period when he swept in a cross from the right in front of the Hammersmith End to send the biggest attendance of the season wild.
The coaching staff clashed on the bench in the first half in what was a tense affair in the battle for automatic promotion, with referee Mr Harrington having to separate the two.
A ludicrous 45-yard strike from Floyd Ayite then made it two and all but secured the points in an impressive win for Fulham, who now make it 10 unbeaten.
We'll have everything he has to say right here.
Think about positive things
We play with confidence we lost a point against Bolton, a top team too, we cannot think the job is done, we are 5th in the Championship. We’re going to need all the squad, it’s not only players that started today. If we push altogether tin the same direction we can think about positive things.
We missed the third
Slavisa Jokanovic is here
We played good in the first half and then we try to show ambition to win the game. The first 45 minutes we didn’t find the way to connect with our fullbacks. in the second half we tried something different. We can score more goals, i moan about missing the second goal, today we missed the third.
Steve Bruce praises youngster
No Jokanovic yet but Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has some high praise for Fulham.
“Fulham played very well today, especially Sessegnon. I’ve always said they’re a good side, they’ve got some good players. They’re one to beat.”
Slavisa Jokanovic
Standby as we wait for Slavisa Jokanovic to arrive at his post-match press conference. He must be very pleased with that second half performance, find out his thoughts on that and more very shortly.