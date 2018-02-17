We're live from Slavisa Jokanovic's post-match press conference after today's 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

It was a tight first half but Ryan Sessegnon got the opener in the second period when he swept in a cross from the right in front of the Hammersmith End to send the biggest attendance of the season wild.

The coaching staff clashed on the bench in the first half in what was a tense affair in the battle for automatic promotion, with referee Mr Harrington having to separate the two.

A ludicrous 45-yard strike from Floyd Ayite then made it two and all but secured the points in an impressive win for Fulham, who now make it 10 unbeaten.

