Slavisa Jokanovic is facing the media this afternoon ahead of the Whites' trip to Barnsley.

Fulham are in fine fettle at the moment, unbeaten in their last six Championship games, having won five of those.

They are just one point off the play-off places and as it's FA Cup weekend, just two of the teams above them are also in action this weekend, so the Whites can move into the top six with victory over the Tykes.

Jokanovic will be facing the media at 1.30pm and is sure to be asked about the threat of Barnsley as well as the rumours surrounding Tom Cairney and Chris Martin with transfer deadline day less than a week away now.

Reporter Ryan O'Donovan is at the training ground at Motspur Park and will be bringing you everything the Whites boss has to say in the broadcast section of the press conference.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .