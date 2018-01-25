Slavisa Jokanovic is facing the media this afternoon ahead of the Whites' trip to Barnsley.
Fulham are in fine fettle at the moment, unbeaten in their last six Championship games, having won five of those.
They are just one point off the play-off places and as it's FA Cup weekend, just two of the teams above them are also in action this weekend, so the Whites can move into the top six with victory over the Tykes.
Jokanovic will be facing the media at 1.30pm and is sure to be asked about the threat of Barnsley as well as the rumours surrounding Tom Cairney and Chris Martin with transfer deadline day less than a week away now.
Chris Martin?
SJ: “[Chris] Martin won’t come back to Fulham. I make no comments on different rumours.”
Fredericks rumours
SJ: “Fredericks is n important player in my team, one of the best Championship full-backs and that’s it, I cannot give you an update.”
Sessegnon
SJ: “It depends on game plan, but his [Matt Targett] natural position is left back and I will have more options for my team. If Sess only plays as winger, it will depend on game plan but he shows he can play both positions.”
Matt Targett
SJ: “Matt Targett can be important player for us, he’s young and talented with Premier League experience. In these few days hes shown the quality and we believe he will adapt fast.”
Trio
SJ: “Odoi, Kalas and Ream caught perfect level against Burton. If we are more clinical everything is more easy for the team.”
No relaxing
SJ: “We cannot relax, we beat Burton because we respected them and were really focused.”
Better now
SJ: “Everyone around myself is working hard and at the end we show improvement and can play better than what we played a few months ago.”
Improve
SJ: “Football is part of the process and when we work well we can improve ourselves.”
Intent
SJ: “All teams have ups and downs - 46 plus games to play and it isn’t easy to find many perfect days but we must push to show intention.”
Top six?
SJ: “We arrived in top six in the last few games last season - it’s always tough.”
Nothing is achieved
SJ: “There are 18 games left, we achieved nothing at the moment.”
Perfect?
SJ: “In football we don’t find perfect days too much, we show many positives and show promise and improvement.”
Focus
SJ: “We must focused, we can’t be overconfident - we must be ready to work hard.”
On Burton
SJ: “We played very well and our plan is working perfectly we can be satisfied with this game but it’s now so far and part of history.”
