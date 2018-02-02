Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has praised Tony Khan for Fulham's January transfer window business after the club brought in three new faces.

Matt Targett, Cyrus Christie and Aleksandar Mitrovic were all signed by the club, while they were also able to keep hold of all their key players, including Tom Cairney who was subject to bids from West Ham.

At the start of the window, Jokanovic issued a 'back me or sack me' ultimatum to the club's hierarchy after he claimed they felt the squad was strong enough, something the head coach did not.

But Jokanovic is now happy with how the window went, saying: “I believe we had a great transfer window, Tony Khan showed great thought and did a very good job for the team and for the Club.

“The last two training sessions we had all together, the sensation is positive. I feel we are more competitive and stronger. We are on a very good run of results and we must show desire to be better still.

“I believe these new players can help us, I believe they are going to push the team to work better still and to play better football. We are going to see, and immediately our job is to think about the game that is in front of us.”

