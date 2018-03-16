The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slavisa Jokanovic has dismissed any speculation linking him with the Chelsea job, insisting his only focus is on Fulham.

Reports had suggested that the Serbian, who used to play for the Blues, was one of the candidates the Stamford Bridge outfit were looking at should they decide to part ways with Antono Conte at the end of the season.

Jokanovic spent two years at Chelsea towards the end of his career, making 44 appearances between 2000 and 2002 before being released and retiring at Ciudad Murcia.

He seems to have impressed his former club with his managerial skills, however, guiding Fulham to the play-offs last season and looking set to do the same this campaign, whilst going 15 unbeaten (at time of writing) with the Cottagers.

However, Jokanovic has insisted his focus is purely on Fulham and has dismissed any notion of the Blues' job.

He told GetWestLondon: "My job is a really important job, the job is really important for Chelsea too but I cannot make any comment, I must be focused.

"I am talking about my players being focused and concentrated, and I must be the same in my job.

"I am focused and thinking only about Fulham."

